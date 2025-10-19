Yogi has raised Ayodhya to pinnacle of devotion; seers hail CM amid festive fervour

The Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya reverberated with devotion on Sunday as the festive spirit of Deepotsav 2025 peaked. During the symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, a grand ceremony, seers extended their greetings and gratitude to the chief minister, as chants of faith and national pride filled the air, a press statement read.

Former MP Ramvilas Vedanti Maharaj said no one could have ever envisioned such a grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya. But Yogi Adityanath, after becoming the chief minister, turned the impossible into reality. ''Many leaders have held the post, yet none had even imagined such a magnificent festival of devotion in Ayodhya. While others focused on organising Saifai Mahotsavs and adorning their own homes, Yogi began the tradition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya. With each passing year, the number of lamps continues to grow. Yogi has made Hindus across the world stand tall with pride and fulfilled the long-cherished dreams of national saints,'' he said.

Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Dr Raghavacharya Maharaj said previous governments had pushed Ayodhya into darkness. People were afraid to even mention Ayodhya's name, he remarked, saying, today, Ayodhya has become the capital of light. ''Yogi is a living embodiment of simplicity and principle. Earlier, chief ministers did not even want to visit Ayodhya, but Yogi comes almost every month to meet the saints and inquire about their well-being. Emperor Vikramaditya once adorned Ayodhya, and Yogi has revived that very tradition of Vikramaditya,'' he said.

Jagadguru Ram Dineshacharya Maharaj said earlier, one could only imagine Maa Saryu lighting earthen lamps and waiting for Lord Ram along the banks of Ram Paidi. ''Under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, that divine vision has come to life. Though we live in Kaliyuga, our minds and souls now dwell in Treta Yuga,'' he said.

Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Shridharacharya Maharaj described it as a rare blessing to witness the traditional festive aura return in the present age. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered in a new era for Ayodhya, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised it to the pinnacle of devotion. Once, Ayodhya was lifeless; now every lane echoes with the name of Lord Ram. Those who once hesitated to come here now proudly wear their tilak and sacred thread, embracing their identity with reverence,'' he said, as per the statement.

Jagadguru Vasudevacharya Maharaj remarked that Lord Ram was born in the Suryavanshi dynasty, and it is fitting that the Ram Temple was built during the era of Yogi Adityanath, who embodies the radiance of the Sun and divine grace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)