Devotional Fervor: Thousands Gather for Kali Puja Celebrations

Thousands of devotees flocked to various famous Kali temples across the state on Monday for the festival of Kali Puja, demonstrating deep religious fervor and devotion.

In Kolkata, longstanding shrines like the 322-year-old Thanthania Kali Bari saw long queues of worshippers, alongside renowned sites such as Kalighat, Firingi Kalibari, and Dakshineswar Mandir. In Birbhum, devotees gathered at Tarapith to seek blessings from Goddess Kali.

The Karunamoyee Kali Bari in South Kolkata performed the traditional 'Kumari Puja,' a ritual where a young girl is honored as a representation of divine feminine power. Meanwhile, in Naihati, the celebrated Bara Maa Kali Puja attracted massive crowds, mirrored by the bustling gatherings at popular puja pandals in Barasat and other locales throughout North 24 Parganas.