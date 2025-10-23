Winter Schedule Changes for Ayodhya's Ram Temple Darshan

The iconic Ram Temple in Ayodhya has announced changes to its darshan timings, effective from Thursday, to better accommodate the colder winter months.

As per the new schedule, evening darshan will be permitted until 8.30 pm, a half-hour earlier than the previous closing time of 9 pm. This adjustment allows the Shayan aarti to take place at 9.30 pm, rather than 10 pm.

In the morning, the Mangala aarti has been moved to 4.30 am, and the Shringar aarti to 6.30 am. Devotees can still begin darshan at 7 am. The live telecast of the Shringar aarti on Doordarshan is now slated for 6.20 am, shifting from the earlier 6 am schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)