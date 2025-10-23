Left Menu

Winter Schedule Changes for Ayodhya's Ram Temple Darshan

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has adjusted its darshan timings for the winter season, impacting both morning and evening schedules. Devotees can now enter until 8.30 pm, while morning darshan begins at 7 am. Key rituals like Shayan and Mangala aartis have also seen time changes to accommodate devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:44 IST
Winter Schedule Changes for Ayodhya's Ram Temple Darshan
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Ram Temple in Ayodhya has announced changes to its darshan timings, effective from Thursday, to better accommodate the colder winter months.

As per the new schedule, evening darshan will be permitted until 8.30 pm, a half-hour earlier than the previous closing time of 9 pm. This adjustment allows the Shayan aarti to take place at 9.30 pm, rather than 10 pm.

In the morning, the Mangala aarti has been moved to 4.30 am, and the Shringar aarti to 6.30 am. Devotees can still begin darshan at 7 am. The live telecast of the Shringar aarti on Doordarshan is now slated for 6.20 am, shifting from the earlier 6 am schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India
3
'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power): PM.

'Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth ...

 India
4
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025