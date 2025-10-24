'Dark Winds' Season 4 Unveils New Mysteries

'Dark Winds' is set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season on February 15, 2026, comprising eight hour-long episodes, as reported by Variety. The series, adapted by Graham Roland from the 'Leaphorn & Chee' book series, continues to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling.

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, 'Dark Winds' delves into the complex investigations carried out by the Navajo Tribal Police. Zahn McClarnon, who returns as Lt. Joe Leaphorn, plays a dual role as both executive producer and actor, while also making his directorial debut this season.

The plot centers on the desperate search for a missing Navajo girl, propelling Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito beyond the borders of the Navajo Nation and into the gritty streets of 1970s Los Angeles. The introduction of characters like Franka Potente's Irene Vaggan and Titus Welliver's Dominic McNair adds new layers to the narrative, promising an intense race against time.

(With inputs from agencies.)