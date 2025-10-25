Rabid Jackal Terrorizes Villages: Rare Animal Attack Shocks Bahraich

A rabid jackal was killed by villagers in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, after it attacked and injured five people across two villages, officials reported on Saturday. The jackal's rampage began in Mogariya village, where it first attacked 65-year-old Tahsildar on Friday morning.

Later, in Masood Nagar Basthanwa village, it struck 55-year-old Kesrani Devi in the fields, also injuring her brother-in-law Ramkaran Verma, who tried to intervene. The jackal's spree continued near a temple, injuring Mohanlal (54) and America Prasad (42).

Villagers eventually trapped and killed the jackal in a sugarcane field. Officials confirmed the animal was rabid post-mortem. The injured villagers received anti-rabies shots, and authorities urge reports of unusual animal behavior as wildlife attacks heighten concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)