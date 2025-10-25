Left Menu

Rabid Jackal Terrorizes Villages: Rare Animal Attack Shocks Bahraich

In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a rabid jackal attacked five villagers in two separate incidents before being killed by locals. The animal was confirmed to have rabies, and the injured received anti-rabies treatment. Officials caution vigilance amidst rising wildlife attacks in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rabid jackal was killed by villagers in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, after it attacked and injured five people across two villages, officials reported on Saturday. The jackal's rampage began in Mogariya village, where it first attacked 65-year-old Tahsildar on Friday morning.

Later, in Masood Nagar Basthanwa village, it struck 55-year-old Kesrani Devi in the fields, also injuring her brother-in-law Ramkaran Verma, who tried to intervene. The jackal's spree continued near a temple, injuring Mohanlal (54) and America Prasad (42).

Villagers eventually trapped and killed the jackal in a sugarcane field. Officials confirmed the animal was rabid post-mortem. The injured villagers received anti-rabies shots, and authorities urge reports of unusual animal behavior as wildlife attacks heighten concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

