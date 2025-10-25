Left Menu

Coworking Spaces Light Up Diwali with Sports and Networking at Ofis Square

The UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi team joined Ofis Square’s Diwali event to blend sports and business networking. Ofis Square, a leading coworking space provider in Gurgaon and Noida, shared its philosophy of combining ambition with opportunity. The event highlighted teamwork, resilience, and innovation in creative workspaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:44 IST
In a unique Diwali celebration, Ofis Square brought together entrepreneurs, professionals, and sports icons like the UP Yoddhas under one vibrant coworking space. This event, a blend of business networking and sportsmanship, took place at the leading provider of premium coworking spaces in Gurgaon and Noida.

Ofis Square has been setting new benchmarks since its inception in 2022, offering modern, productive environments for startups and businesses. Their offerings include shared office spaces, virtual office solutions, and managed office environments, all designed to suit varied business needs across India.

The UP Yoddhas, proudly sponsored by Ofis Square, added a unique spirit to the event with stories of teamwork and resilience. According to Mrs. Saroj Mittal, Founder of Ofis Square, "Our goal is to go beyond office walls, fostering growth and community tight through sports and business acumen." This gathering was a testament to their ambition and dedication.

