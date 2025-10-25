Louvre's Dazzling Jewel Heist: A Glimpse Into the Underground Art Market

The daring heist at Paris' Louvre on October 19, 2025, unfolded like a Hollywood script, with thieves making away with vibrant royal jewels in a scene worthy of cinema.

The task that still looms large for the perpetrators is how to profit from their notorious haul. With a recovery rate for stolen art below 10%, the likelihood of reacquiring these jewels seems slim, especially given the burgeoning black market for looted treasures.

Unlike paintings, which are difficult to move through regular auctions, the stolen sapphire diadem, historic necklaces, and diamond brooches could be sold as separate components, fetching significant sums for their unscrupulous new owners.