Alcaraz and Sinner Hint at Doubles Duo Amid Comparisons to Tennis Legends

Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner discuss the possibility of teaming up for doubles competition, hinting at future collaborations. While maintaining individuality, they dismiss comparisons to past legends Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, focusing instead on personal growth and rivalry, as articulated ahead of their South Korea exhibition match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:41 IST
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, leading figures in the global tennis scene, recently opened up about the potential of joining forces in a doubles competition. Ahead of their exhibition match in South Korea, Sinner expressed enthusiasm, noting, "It would be fun and it could happen."

The pair, who have each claimed two Grand Slam titles, symbolize a new era in tennis, succeeding legends Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. Alcaraz acknowledged prior discussions regarding the partnership, mentioning logistical challenges due to their packed singles schedules.

Despite inevitable comparisons to the 'Big Three', both players emphasize focusing on their individual careers. Sinner stressed the importance of maintaining high performance levels amidst strong competition, remarking, "Having a rival like this pushes me to improve."

(With inputs from agencies.)

