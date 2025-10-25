Sumo wrestling, a sport deeply interwoven with Japanese religious ceremonies, leaves an unforgettable impression on foreign spectators. The ritualistic choreography of the wrestlers and referees creates a sense of participation in a sacred event.

Historically, sumo has shaped perceptions of Japan, with its roots echoing back to treaty commemorations like Commodore Matthew Perry's 1854 diplomatic mission. Although regarded with skepticism by early Western onlookers, today it stands as a symbol of Japanese heritage.

Despite its cultural significance, sumo's insular traditions pose a challenge to global integration. Its leaders face the delicate task of preserving sumo's cultural legacy while opening doors for more international involvement, a balance crucial for enhancing Japan's image on the world sports stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)