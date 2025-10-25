Left Menu

Ram Yatra: A Spiritual Pilgrimage with Pujya Morari Bapu

Pujya Morari Bapu, a renowned spiritual leader, announces the Ram Yatra from October 25 to November 4, 2025. The pilgrimage will trace Lord Ram's journey, visiting key spiritual sites across India and Sri Lanka, emphasizing Sanatana Dharma and unity. The journey features 9 Ram Kathas, promoting devotion and compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:15 IST
Ram Yatra: A Spiritual Pilgrimage with Pujya Morari Bapu
  • Country:
  • India

Pujya Morari Bapu, a revered spiritual icon, is set to embark on a significant spiritual pilgrimage known as the 'Ram Yatra'. Scheduled from October 25 to November 4, 2025, this journey will retrace the sacred path of Lord Ram, highlighting the spiritual essence of Sanatana Dharma.

During this journey, Bapu, along with 411 devotees, will cover 8,000 km, visiting key spiritual sites from Chitrakoot to Rameshwaram and Colombo, before concluding in Ayodhya. The odyssey includes nine Ram Kathas at various locations to celebrate and spread the teachings of Lord Ram.

This spiritual endeavor, initiated by Bapu's follower Madan Ji Paliwal, seeks to foster unity and reinforce dharma by offering soul-stirring discourses and promoting the eternal values of truth, love, and compassion embodied in Lord Ram's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025