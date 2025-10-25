Ram Yatra: A Spiritual Pilgrimage with Pujya Morari Bapu

Pujya Morari Bapu, a revered spiritual icon, is set to embark on a significant spiritual pilgrimage known as the 'Ram Yatra'. Scheduled from October 25 to November 4, 2025, this journey will retrace the sacred path of Lord Ram, highlighting the spiritual essence of Sanatana Dharma.

During this journey, Bapu, along with 411 devotees, will cover 8,000 km, visiting key spiritual sites from Chitrakoot to Rameshwaram and Colombo, before concluding in Ayodhya. The odyssey includes nine Ram Kathas at various locations to celebrate and spread the teachings of Lord Ram.

This spiritual endeavor, initiated by Bapu's follower Madan Ji Paliwal, seeks to foster unity and reinforce dharma by offering soul-stirring discourses and promoting the eternal values of truth, love, and compassion embodied in Lord Ram's life.

