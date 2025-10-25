Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Success of 'Vyas Pure' in Himachal Pradesh

Women self-help groups in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, successfully sold 500 'Vyas Pure' gift packs, generating Rs three lakh during the festive season. This initiative provided the women with business skills and supported the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, with plans for future expansion in products and market outreach.

Bilaspur | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Women self-help groups in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, celebrated a successful festive season by selling 500 'Vyas Pure' gift packs, resulting in a revenue of Rs three lakh, officials reported.

An initiative led by the Bilaspur district administration played a crucial role in lifting the spirits of local women, who marketed a total of 500 gift boxes priced at Rs 449 each.

Incorporating local turmeric, instant chutney, instant kheer, and herbal tea, these special gift boxes under the 'Vyas Pure' brand captivated customers with their attractive packaging and superior quality.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bilapsur, Rahul Kumar, the district administration plans to introduce similar products during upcoming festivals and events to bolster the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. They aim to broaden their product assortment, enhance packaging design, and strengthen market relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

