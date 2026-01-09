South Western Railway's Special Express Trains for Festive Seasons

The South Western Railway has announced the launch of special express trains connecting Yesvantpur and Madgaon to manage the surge in travelers during the Sankranti and Republic Day festivities. The trains aim to ease congestion during the festive and holiday period.

Scheduled to operate on January 13, 23, 18, and 26, the outbound Train No. 06287 will leave Yesvantpur at 11.50 am, while the return Train No. 06288 will depart Madgaon at 11.00 am. Both services will make several stops, ensuring comprehensive coverage along the route.

Featuring 22 coaches, including various class options like first class-cum-AC 2-tier and sleeper class, these special trains are designed to offer comfort and convenience for passengers traveling during these busy periods.