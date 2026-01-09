Left Menu

South Western Railway's Special Express Trains for Festive Seasons

The South Western Railway is introducing special express trains between Yesvantpur and Madgaon to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Sankranti and Republic Day festivals. These trains will run on select dates in January and cover key stations along the route. The trains include a variety of coach classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:44 IST
South Western Railway's Special Express Trains for Festive Seasons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The South Western Railway has announced the launch of special express trains connecting Yesvantpur and Madgaon to manage the surge in travelers during the Sankranti and Republic Day festivities. The trains aim to ease congestion during the festive and holiday period.

Scheduled to operate on January 13, 23, 18, and 26, the outbound Train No. 06287 will leave Yesvantpur at 11.50 am, while the return Train No. 06288 will depart Madgaon at 11.00 am. Both services will make several stops, ensuring comprehensive coverage along the route.

Featuring 22 coaches, including various class options like first class-cum-AC 2-tier and sleeper class, these special trains are designed to offer comfort and convenience for passengers traveling during these busy periods.

TRENDING

1
The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

 India
3
Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026