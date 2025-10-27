Soccer Star's Heartfelt Search for Lost Beagle in Mexico

Aaron Ramsey's relocation to Mexico has taken an unexpected turn with a personal crisis overshadowing his professional pursuits. The Welsh soccer star is engrossed in a frantic search for his lost dog, Halo, a beagle, offering a substantial reward of $10,000 for any leads.

Ramsey made a public appeal on Instagram, urging assistance from the local community in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. His plea resonates not just with his fans but with his Pumas teammates, who display unwavering support.

Despite missing Pumas' recent match, Ramsey refuses to abandon his quest. His wife, Colleen Ramsey, keeps the search alive on social media, seeking any information about Halo's whereabouts in Dolores, as the team rallies around their distraught teammate.