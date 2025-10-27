Honoring History: Kerala Remembers Punnapra-Vayalar Uprising Martyrs
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute to the martyrs of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising on its 79th anniversary. This historic rebellion, led by the Communist Party against Diwan C P Ramaswamy Iyer, marked a crucial step towards Kerala's transformation from a feudal society to a modern state.
Kerala remembered its revolutionary past as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honored the martyrs of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising during its 79th anniversary on Monday. This remembrance marks a significant event in the state's history, where the Communist Party mounted a rebellion against the oppressive rule of Diwan Sir C P Ramaswamy Iyer in the Alappuzha district.
The historic struggle, led by iconic figures like Comrade VS Achuthanandan, took place in October 1946 and highlighted the defiance of the farming masses against feudalism and capitalist exploitation. Armed with scythes, these fighters bravely resisted the Diwan's army, turning the uprising into a key moment that inspired Kerala's journey towards social and political transformation.
Every year, the Communist parties in Kerala commemorate this revolt, underscoring its importance in shaping the modern state's identity. With tributes at the martyrs' column at Valiyachudukadu, the legacy of those who laid down their lives continues to motivate the ongoing struggles against oppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
