CPI-Marxist Leader Criticizes Congress-BJP Alliance in Maharashtra
CPI-Marxist leader John Brittas criticized Congress for allying with BJP in Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council, saying it abandons secular principles. He highlighted a contradiction in Congress's stance against BJP’s RSS ideology within the INDIA bloc. This post-poll alliance has caused internal party suspension actions.
CPI-Marxist leader John Brittas has publicly criticized the Congress for entering a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra. He accused Congress of abandoning its secular principles by aligning with BJP in the Ambernath Municipal Council after local elections.
Brittas pointed out the contradiction between Congress's alliance move and its supposed unity in the INDIA bloc against the BJP's RSS ideology. He emphasized that Congress's decision has been seen as a betrayal of its commitment to maintain secular integrity within the bloc.
This unexpected alliance, under the 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' banner, led to Congress suspending 12 councillors in the local body, including local party leader Pradip Patil. The alliance has caused significant internal turmoil for Congress, highlighting challenges in maintaining ideological consistency.
