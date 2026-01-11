CPI(M)'s Govindan Slams UDF for Hypocrisy on Communalism

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary M.V. Govindan has openly condemned the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for what he describes as hypocrisy in their approach to communalism. During a press conference, Govindan referenced an affidavit from the past Oommen Chandy administration labeling Jamaat-e-Islami as an extremist entity, arguing that present-day UDF leaders were complicit then but now deflect criticism as anti-Muslim sentiment.

Govindan emphasized the distinction between religious faith and communal politics, urging believers of all faiths to jointly oppose communalism. He criticized those who politically exploit religion, stating that such forces pose a societal threat. Govindan announced a mass mobilization effort planned for January 30 to educate people on this distinction, and accused the Congress of covertly aligning with the BJP in local elections.

In response to the controversies, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal condemned Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting A.K. Balan's contentious remarks linking UDF potential governance to Jamaat-e-Islami influence, which he suggested could incite communal incidents. Venugopal expressed shock over Vijayan's backing, asserting that the CPI(M) leadership has adopted a communal tone normally avoided by the Sangh Parivar.