Soaring Ambitions: India's Youth Propel the Future of Space Exploration

The Model Rocketry and CANSAT competition in India, supported by IN-SPACe and ISRO, featured over 600 students, with teams launching satellites and model rockets. Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla encouraged participants to pursue space exploration dreams, highlighting teamwork's importance. The event aimed to inspire innovation in India's future space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:31 IST
The Model Rocketry and CANSAT competition, an inspiring initiative in India's space sector, saw enthusiastic participation from over 600 students. Held with support from IN-SPACe and ISRO, the event hosted multiple teams launching satellites and model rockets, demonstrating the nation's growing enthusiasm for space exploration.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, a key speaker, motivated these young participants, urging them to dream big and appreciate the power of teamwork. As the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, Shukla underscored the importance of collaboration in space missions and praised the students' efforts as crucial steps toward future space endeavors.

With the event hailed as a stepping stone for India's budding space scientists, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka highlighted its alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of preparing young talent for future missions. The competition served as a platform to nurture innovation and foster India's space movement, with promising implications for the country's scientific community.

