Soaring Ambitions: India's Youth Propel the Future of Space Exploration

The Model Rocketry and CANSAT competition, an inspiring initiative in India's space sector, saw enthusiastic participation from over 600 students. Held with support from IN-SPACe and ISRO, the event hosted multiple teams launching satellites and model rockets, demonstrating the nation's growing enthusiasm for space exploration.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, a key speaker, motivated these young participants, urging them to dream big and appreciate the power of teamwork. As the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, Shukla underscored the importance of collaboration in space missions and praised the students' efforts as crucial steps toward future space endeavors.

With the event hailed as a stepping stone for India's budding space scientists, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka highlighted its alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of preparing young talent for future missions. The competition served as a platform to nurture innovation and foster India's space movement, with promising implications for the country's scientific community.

