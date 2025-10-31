India Hosts Grand Naval Show of Strength: International Fleet Review

The Indian Navy is set to showcase its maritime prowess in February by hosting an International Fleet Review and a major naval exercise in Visakhapatnam. Over 50 international navies, including those from the US and Russia, are slated to attend the events, highlighting India's role in ensuring maritime stability amid global tensions.

The fleet review, themed 'United through Oceans,' will take place on February 18, followed by the Milan naval exercise from February 19-25. Indigenously-built platforms such as INS Vikrant and Kalvari-class submarines will feature prominently. President Droupadi Murmu will witness the fleet review, marking the third such event hosted by India since 2001.

The Indian Navy also plans to host the IONS Conclave of Chiefs on February 20, taking on the organization's chairmanship for 2026-28. Vice Chief of Naval Staff Sanjay Vatsayan emphasized the significance of these events in enhancing international maritime cooperation and security, with ongoing vigilance over the Indian Ocean amidst foreign naval presence.

