Left Menu

New Satram in Varanasi Strengthens Cultural Ties

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new 10-storeyed satram in Varanasi. Built by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society, this facility is meant to serve visiting devotees, highlighting the Kashi-Tamil Nadu cultural connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:12 IST
New Satram in Varanasi Strengthens Cultural Ties
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated a modern satram, a lodging facility, in Varanasi on Friday. The venue, consisting of 140 rooms over ten storeys, aims to accommodate the influx of visiting devotees.

This significant development was spearheaded by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society. The newly established satram is the second such endeavor by the society in Varanasi, emphasizing the longstanding cultural and spiritual ties between the regions of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The Vice-President expressed in a social media post that this initiative resonates with the mission of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India), fostering a sense of unity and cultural exchange between different parts of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025