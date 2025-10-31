New Satram in Varanasi Strengthens Cultural Ties

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated a modern satram, a lodging facility, in Varanasi on Friday. The venue, consisting of 140 rooms over ten storeys, aims to accommodate the influx of visiting devotees.

This significant development was spearheaded by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society. The newly established satram is the second such endeavor by the society in Varanasi, emphasizing the longstanding cultural and spiritual ties between the regions of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The Vice-President expressed in a social media post that this initiative resonates with the mission of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India), fostering a sense of unity and cultural exchange between different parts of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)