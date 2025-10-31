Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: The 2025 Kerala Awards Announcement

The Kerala government announced the 2025 Kerala Awards to honor distinguished contributions in various fields. Key recipients include historian M R Raghava Warrier and naval officer Abhilash Tomy. Awards are presented in three categories: Kerala Jyothi, Kerala Prabha, and Kerala Sree, aligned with the state's formation day.

31-10-2025
The Kerala government has unveiled the recipients of the prestigious 2025 Kerala Awards, designed to recognize outstanding contributions across different sectors. The awards take inspiration from India's esteemed Padma Awards and were initiated in 2021.

Historian M R Raghava Warrier will be honored with the Kerala Jyothi for his significant impact on education. Meanwhile, the Kerala Prabha will be bestowed upon P B Aneesh and arts advocate Rajshri Warrier. Awardees under the Kerala Sree category include journalist Sasikumar, educationist Shahal Hasan Musaliyar, startup innovator M K Vimal Govind, multidisciplinary contributor Jilumol Marriott Thomas, and sports figure Abhilash Tomy.

A meticulous three-tier evaluation process, including thorough committee reviews, ensures the careful selection of awardees. The awards are part of the state's celebration of 'Keralappiravi', marking Kerala's formation day on November 1.

