Empowering Nutrition: Vidhya Parshuramkar Wins Rohini Nayyar Prize

Pune's own social entrepreneur, Vidhya Parshuramkar, has clinched the prestigious Rohini Nayyar Prize, recognized for her groundbreaking work in nutrition accessibility and sustainability.

Instituted in honor of the late economist Dr. Rohini Nayyar, the award includes a Rs 10 lakh prize and highlights Parshuramkar as its first female laureate. The accolade was presented by S Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Parshuramkar, leveraging her background as a food technologist, leads Agrozee Organics. Her Millets Now initiative addresses malnutrition and anemia among schoolchildren, empowering women-led self-help groups and supporting thousands of smallholder farmers, thereby integrating community health with sustainable agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)