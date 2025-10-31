Left Menu

Empowering Nutrition: Vidhya Parshuramkar Wins Rohini Nayyar Prize

Pune social entrepreneur Vidhya Parshuramkar has been awarded the Rohini Nayyar Prize for her innovative efforts in making nutrition accessible and sustainable. As the first female recipient, her work with Agrozee Organics focuses on transforming traditional foods into nutritional solutions, benefiting farmers and communities through initiatives like Millets Now and Nutri Dabba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:53 IST
Pune's own social entrepreneur, Vidhya Parshuramkar, has clinched the prestigious Rohini Nayyar Prize, recognized for her groundbreaking work in nutrition accessibility and sustainability.

Instituted in honor of the late economist Dr. Rohini Nayyar, the award includes a Rs 10 lakh prize and highlights Parshuramkar as its first female laureate. The accolade was presented by S Mahendra Dev, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Parshuramkar, leveraging her background as a food technologist, leads Agrozee Organics. Her Millets Now initiative addresses malnutrition and anemia among schoolchildren, empowering women-led self-help groups and supporting thousands of smallholder farmers, thereby integrating community health with sustainable agriculture.

