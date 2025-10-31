Left Menu

Words Unleashed: CLF Literati 2025 Set to Enchant With Global Voices

The Chandigarh Literary Society is hosting the 13th CLF Literati literature festival from November 21-23, 2025. The event, themed 'Worlds Within Words', includes panel discussions, book conversations, and a storytelling workshop. The inaugural CLF Literati Book Awards will honor excellence in English and Hindi literature.

The Chandigarh Literary Society has announced the schedule for the 13th edition of its annual literature festival, CLF Literati, which is set to take place from November 21 to 23, 2025.

This year's festival, centered around the theme 'Worlds Within Words', will feature 12 dynamic sessions, including panel discussions and book conversations spotlighting new literary titles. Sumita Misra, founder and director, emphasized the event's international flair with renowned authors from India, the USA, and Australia.

Apart from engaging discussions, the festival will offer a storytelling workshop for young adults, poetry recitations, and an art exhibition. Furthermore, the introduction of the CLF Literati Book Awards will recognize outstanding works in both English and Hindi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

