Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Venkateswara Temple

A tragic stampede rocked the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday morning, according to local police reports.

The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am, resulted in the deaths of seven individuals while injuring two others, Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao told PTI.

In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to express his sorrow, stating, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident." The Chief Minister directed officials to provide effective treatment for the injured and ordered the authorities to oversee the relief efforts at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)