Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Venkateswara Temple

A devastating stampede at the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, claimed the lives of seven people and left two injured. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and instructed officials for proper treatment and relief for the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede rocked the Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, on Saturday morning, according to local police reports.

The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am, resulted in the deaths of seven individuals while injuring two others, Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao told PTI.

In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to express his sorrow, stating, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident." The Chief Minister directed officials to provide effective treatment for the injured and ordered the authorities to oversee the relief efforts at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

