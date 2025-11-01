'Job Charnock and the Potter's Boy': A Tale of Political Intrigue and Personal Transformation in 17th-century Bengal

'Job Charnock and the Potter's Boy', a novel by Niyogi Books, sets its stage in the late 17th-century Bengal, a period rife with political turmoil and personal struggle.

The story fuses historical figures like Job Charnock and the Nawab of Bengal, Shaista Khan, into a narrative of colonial ambition and human resilience. With the Mughal empire's power waning, European traders seek dominance while young Jadu, a potter's son, finds his life disrupted by British colonial interests.

Jadu's journey, shaped by significant relationships and a catastrophic event, intertwines with the broader historical currents, offering a detailed portrayal of trade, diplomacy, and personal growth in a changing world.

