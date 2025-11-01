Gold-Plating Scandal at Sabarimala Temple: Former Executive Arrested
A former Sabarimala temple executive officer, Sudheesh Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly misdocumenting gold-plated idols as copper, facilitating their removal. The SIT is probing the disappearance of gold from the temple. Kumar is the third person arrested in the scandal, which also involves Unnikrishnan Potty.
In a fresh development in the Sabarimala temple scandal, former executive officer Sudheesh Kumar has been taken into custody. The arrest follows an investigation into the disappearance of gold that was believed to have been stolen from the temple's idols and associated structures.
Kumar, who held the office in 2019, stands accused of documenting gold-plated Dwarapalaka idols as copper. This alleged misrepresentation enabled the illegal removal of the gold, officials have reported.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to unravel the scandal, marking Kumar as the third arrest alongside Unnikrishnan Potty and B Murari Babu. The investigation extends to the loss of gold from both idols and door frames entrusted for electroplating.
