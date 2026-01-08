LoP Satheesan visits Syro-Malabar Church headquarters during synod

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan visited the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters in Kakkanad here amid the ongoing synod of its bishops, church sources said on Thursday.

Church sources denied that Satheesan held any discussion with Major Archbishop and Syro-Malabar Church head Raphael Thattil, but said he met three other bishops.

The visit has assumed political significance as political parties are preparing for the Assembly elections, and over 45 bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church are currently at its headquarters, Mount St Thomas, as part of the synod.

The synod, which began on January 7, will be officially inaugurated by Archbishop Thattil on January 9 and will conclude on January 10.

The synod is usually a closed-door affair during which current issues are discussed, and future courses of action are decided.

Sources said Satheesan reached Mount St Thomas around 9.30 pm on Wednesday and returned after meeting three bishops, a discussion that lasted nearly an hour.

A spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church confirmed to PTI on Thursday that Satheesan had arrived at Mount St Thomas.

He denied reports that the leader met Thattil or had dinner with church heads.

Satheesan was unavailable for comment.

However, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said there was nothing wrong with the visit.

"What is wrong with the visit? I spoke with him about the matter, and there is nothing wrong with it," he told reporters on Thursday.

Chennithala said the meeting was not confidential. "Oommen Chandy and I have similarly met church leaders in the past. There is nothing wrong with it," he reiterated.

