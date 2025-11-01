Jharkhand BJP Prepares Grand Celebration for Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary

The Jharkhand BJP has announced comprehensive plans to honor tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, November 15. The celebration, part of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,' is slated to be a grand affair with multiple events throughout the state.

State BJP working president Aditya Sahu revealed that alongside the main events at Ulihatu in Khunti, Birsa Munda's birthplace, the occasion will also be marked by programs in Dumka and various other locations including village, block, and district headquarters.

An important feature of the celebration will be the felicitation of Padmi Shri and Padma Bhushan award winners from Jharkhand. A workshop was conducted at the party's Ranchi headquarters to outline detailed plans for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)