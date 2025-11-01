Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy: An Inspirational Tribute in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday highlighted the enduring influence of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, during the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom. Sukhu praised the Guru's ideals and values while attending a commemorative event organized by Shimla's Shri Guru Singh Sabha.

Paying homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Sukhu recalled him as a formidable warrior and spiritual guide who protected the nation. In a gesture of deep respect, Sukhu carried a saroop, a physical copy of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, on his head on stage, illustrating his veneration for the Sikh scripture.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the teachings and life philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur act as a guiding beacon for the youth. The event saw Sukhu honoring Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj, the jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, with a 'siropa' presented by Jaswinder Singh, President of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)