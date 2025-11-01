Left Menu

Canoeist's Controversial Ban: The Funding Dilemma in Sports

British canoeist Kurts Adams Rozentals was suspended for two years and removed from the Olympic programme after posting an explicit video on Instagram. He misled the press about his ban being related to his OnlyFans account. The incident raised issues about athlete funding and responsibility.

01-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British canoeist Kurts Adams Rozentals has been banned for two years and expelled from the Olympic programme over an explicit Instagram video, Paddle UK has confirmed. Initially suspended in April, Rozentals is now completely removed from the World Class Programme for potential Olympic competitors.

Rozentals, 23, admitted to using OnlyFans to share 'spicy' content, claiming it was to financially support his Olympic aspirations. However, a disciplinary inquiry revealed he misled media outlets about his suspension's reasons, attributing it falsely to OnlyFans but was actually due to the Instagram video.

Paddle UK declared the athlete's conduct as gross misconduct, branding the organization negatively. Despite receiving a $21,473.60 fund from the programme, Rozentals argued that it was insufficient for full-time commitments, expressing regret for posting the video but noting the financial progress it brought at the time.

