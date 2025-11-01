Trek Tamil Nadu: Pioneering Eco-Tourism in the Eastern Ghats
Trek Tamil Nadu, launched by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, offers organized trekking across 124 trails, emphasizing eco-sensitivity and community involvement. Celebrating its first anniversary, it has set a benchmark in eco-tourism with plans to expand and engage educational institutions in experiential learning.
- Country:
- India
Trek Tamil Nadu, a trailblazing initiative in eco-tourism, has marked its first year with a commendable increase in trekking activity, particularly in the Yelagiri-Swamimalai circuit, which attracted 2,209 participants.
The platform, inaugurated by Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, combines eco-friendly trekking experiences across 124 trails while promoting sustainable tourism through community involvement.
As a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation, it looks to expand from 40 to 50-plus curated routes and aims to introduce trekking in schools and colleges to enhance experiential learning.
(With inputs from agencies.)