Sarasamma Teacher: Preserving Malayalam Poetry in a Digital Age
Sarasamma Teacher, 80, is using platforms like YouTube to bring Malayalam poetry to global audiences. With her channel 'Kavitharamam', she has gathered around 1,30,000 subscribers. Her initiative was recognized by the Kerala chief minister for promoting the language, especially among the youth through online efforts.
Sarasamma Teacher, at 80, is redefining age-old traditions by bringing the cultural richness of Malayalam poetry into the digital realm. Through online platforms, she ensures the literary heritage reaches a global audience and resonates with youth worldwide.
Her YouTube channel 'Kavitharamam', with 130,000 subscribers, acts as a virtual classroom where Malayalam poems come alive. Renowned in the State School Kalolsavam for her profound impact, she has inspired many participants who now recite poems from her channel.
Recognizing her contribution, the Kerala chief minister honored her efforts during official celebrations. Sarasamma, supported by her husband, remains dedicated to this cultural mission, advocating poetry's preeminence over other literary forms.
