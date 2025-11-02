Sarasamma Teacher: Preserving Malayalam Poetry in a Digital Age

Sarasamma Teacher, at 80, is redefining age-old traditions by bringing the cultural richness of Malayalam poetry into the digital realm. Through online platforms, she ensures the literary heritage reaches a global audience and resonates with youth worldwide.

Her YouTube channel 'Kavitharamam', with 130,000 subscribers, acts as a virtual classroom where Malayalam poems come alive. Renowned in the State School Kalolsavam for her profound impact, she has inspired many participants who now recite poems from her channel.

Recognizing her contribution, the Kerala chief minister honored her efforts during official celebrations. Sarasamma, supported by her husband, remains dedicated to this cultural mission, advocating poetry's preeminence over other literary forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)