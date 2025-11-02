Shah Rukh Khan: An Icon at 60, A Cinematic Juggernaut
As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, the 'Badshah of Bollywood' continues to captivate audiences with his diverse filmography. From iconic roles in films like Baazigar to the heartwarming Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, making him a global cinematic legend.
Celebrating his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan remains a towering figure in the entertainment world, having transformed stardom through his varied performances spanning over three decades.
Highlights of his illustrious career include roles in 'Baazigar', redefining heroism, and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', which solidified his status as a romantic icon.
Shah Rukh Khan, with memorable films like 'Devdas', 'Swades', and 'Chak De! India', continues to inspire while embracing new challenges, evident in recent releases like 'Jawaan'.
