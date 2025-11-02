Shah Rukh Khan: An Icon at 60, A Cinematic Juggernaut

Celebrating his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan remains a towering figure in the entertainment world, having transformed stardom through his varied performances spanning over three decades.

Highlights of his illustrious career include roles in 'Baazigar', redefining heroism, and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', which solidified his status as a romantic icon.

Shah Rukh Khan, with memorable films like 'Devdas', 'Swades', and 'Chak De! India', continues to inspire while embracing new challenges, evident in recent releases like 'Jawaan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)