Tragedy at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple: A Call for Accountability

A tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam has tragically claimed the lives of nine devotees. The 94-year-old founder, Mukunda Panda, maintains he was not responsible as the crowd surged spontaneously.

Panda did not alert the police, expecting a usual day despite the large gathering. The fatal event was intensified by the Ekadasi observance coinciding with 'Karthika Masam'.

Authorities reveal the temple, a private entity on Panda's land, operated without requisite permissions and failed to consult the police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)