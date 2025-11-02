Left Menu

Tragedy at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple: A Call for Accountability

A stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam led to nine deaths. The temple's priest, Mukunda Panda, claims he didn't inform police due to expecting normal conditions. The temple, operating without proper permissions, drew larger crowds during an observance, exacerbating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam has tragically claimed the lives of nine devotees. The 94-year-old founder, Mukunda Panda, maintains he was not responsible as the crowd surged spontaneously.

Panda did not alert the police, expecting a usual day despite the large gathering. The fatal event was intensified by the Ekadasi observance coinciding with 'Karthika Masam'.

Authorities reveal the temple, a private entity on Panda's land, operated without requisite permissions and failed to consult the police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

