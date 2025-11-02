Sacred Journey: Enshrinement of Guru Gobind Singh's Footwear at Takht Patna Sahib

The sacred 'Jore Sahib', revered footwear of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur, has been ceremoniously enshrined at Takht Patna Sahib, the birthplace of the 10th Sikh guru. This significant event took place amidst a large gathering, including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, adding to its solemnity.

The ceremony concluded the nine-day 'Guru Charan Yatra' where the holy relics traveled from Delhi to Patna, highlighting a path of reverence through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The event saw participation from Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other religious representatives, showcasing a celebration of communal harmony and spiritual solidarity.

The 'Jore Sahib' was respectfully transported by the Panj Pyaras in a procession symbolizing devotion and unity. IGNCA handled the conservation and technological validation of the 300-year-old relic, ensuring its preservation, authenticity, and sanctity for enshrinement at Takht Patna Sahib.

(With inputs from agencies.)