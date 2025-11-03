YRF Shifts 'Alpha' Release to April 2026 Due to VFX Delays

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced a change in the release schedule for 'Alpha', a film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Initially set for December 2025, audiences can now expect to see the film on April 17, 2026. The decision to delay stems from a need for extended time to complete visual effects, allowing the film to meet the studio's high standards for a cinematic experience.

'Alpha', which also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, a series that includes popular titles such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film promises to deliver groundbreaking action, with a focus on two female leads.

Sharvari expressed her excitement to ANI about participating in this trailblazing project, highlighting its unique positioning within the spy genre. A spokesperson from YRF emphasized the studio's commitment to quality, affirming that no effort would be spared to ensure 'Alpha' becomes an unforgettable theatrical event for audiences worldwide.