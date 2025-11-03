YRF Shifts 'Alpha' Release to April 2026 Due to VFX Delays
Yash Raj Films announces a new release date for 'Alpha', starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Initially slated for December 2025, the film will now premiere on April 17, 2026, due to extended VFX production time. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is part of the YRF Spy Universe.
Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced a change in the release schedule for 'Alpha', a film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Initially set for December 2025, audiences can now expect to see the film on April 17, 2026. The decision to delay stems from a need for extended time to complete visual effects, allowing the film to meet the studio's high standards for a cinematic experience.
'Alpha', which also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, a series that includes popular titles such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film promises to deliver groundbreaking action, with a focus on two female leads.
Sharvari expressed her excitement to ANI about participating in this trailblazing project, highlighting its unique positioning within the spy genre. A spokesperson from YRF emphasized the studio's commitment to quality, affirming that no effort would be spared to ensure 'Alpha' becomes an unforgettable theatrical event for audiences worldwide.
