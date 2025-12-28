Left Menu

From Silver Screen to Real Life: Anil Kapoor Celebrates Salman Khan's 60th Birthday

Anil Kapoor celebrates Salman Khan's 60th birthday with a heartfelt message and pictures. Kapoor emphasizes their enduring friendship, even when they're not working together. Salman celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family, including several Bollywood celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:01 IST
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wished Salman Khan on his 60th birthday with a series of nostalgic photographs. Kapoor highlighted the enduring love and bond between the two stars, stating that their friendship remains unchanged by time.

Salman Khan, the celebrated actor, marked his milestone birthday on Saturday with a vibrant celebration at his farmhouse in Panvel. The event, which took place Friday night, saw the presence of close friends and family, as well as notable attendees such as Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza.

Anil Kapoor, who has shared the screen with Salman Khan in films like "No Entry" and "Yuvvraaj," expressed his hopes that their friendship continues to thrive as he welcomed Khan into the 60s club.

