Jennifer Aniston's New Romance with Writer Jim Curtis

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has confirmed her relationship with writer Jim Curtis through an Instagram post. The couple, who began dating in July 2025, was introduced by mutual friends. Curtis, a hypnotherapist and author, is noted for his self-help work, and Aniston shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to him online.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has made headlines once again, this time for confirming her relationship with writer Jim Curtis via a touching Instagram post. On Monday, Aniston, 56, shared a black and white photo showing her embracing Curtis from behind, with a warm smile, accompanied by the caption, 'Happy birthday my love. Cherished.'

Curtis, a hypnotherapist and author known for his self-help work, started dating Aniston after they were introduced by a mutual friend. It is reported that Aniston had read his book and was already familiar with his work, sparking their initial connection. The relationship reportedly began in July 2025, and the couple was seen enjoying a holiday on a yacht in Mallorca.

Jennifer Aniston, known for her past high-profile relationships with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, is set to star in upcoming projects, including an adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's memoir and the fourth season of 'The Morning Show'. Meanwhile, the public is closely watching her blossoming relationship with Curtis as it unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

