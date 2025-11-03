Legal Battle Looms Over Emraan Hashmi's 'HAQ' Release

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film 'HAQ' is caught in legal crossfire after Siddiqua Begum, daughter of Shah Bano, sought a stay order in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The petition claims the filmmakers did not obtain family consent before using Shah Bano's name and story, infringing on privacy rights.

Siddiqua's attorney, Tauseef Warsi, emphasized the importance of consent, stating, "It's mandatory to obtain someone's consent before using their personal life, as this falls under the right to privacy." The contention lies with the film's portrayal of the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case, where Shah Bano, a Muslim woman, won a historic verdict securing maintenance from her ex-husband.

Despite a previous legal notice sent to the filmmakers, including director Suparn Verma and producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, the film is set for a November 7 release. The movie, featuring actors like Vartika Singh and Danish Husain, recounts Shah Bano's fight for justice, a tale that resonated deeply in India's socio-legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)