Bridging Cinematic Worlds: The European Union Film Festival Celebrates 30 Years in India

The 30th European Union Film Festival showcases a decade of cinematic collaboration between Europe and India. Highlighting films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Masaan', it reflects unity in storytelling and cultural exchange. The festival promotes mutual appreciation, connecting cultures through themes of hope, resilience, and shared emotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:19 IST
Ambassador of EU to India Herve Delphin (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) has opened its doors in New Delhi for its 30th edition, marking a milestone in cinematic partnership between Europe and India. EU Ambassador Herve Delphin emphasized the festival's evolving role from merely showcasing films to facilitating a cultural exchange among artists, industry professionals, and audiences.

This year, EUFF brings together 28 films under the theme 'Hope and Resilience', seeking to connect viewers through universal human emotions. Delphin highlighted the significance of successful Indo-European co-productions like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Masaan' as examples of this cross-cultural 'cross-fertilisation', which opens up collaborative and economic opportunities.

Indian-Austrian filmmaker Sandeep Kumar, with his film 'Happy' featured at the festival, said his work reflects a blend of Indian and Austrian cinema influenced by personal experiences. The EUFF continues its journey, fostering cultural bonds by sharing Europe's filmmaking treasures with India and vice versa, thereby offering a window into diverse societies.

