Left Menu

From 'Bill & Ted' to Beckett: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Broadway Reunion

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, famous for their roles in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, reunite on Broadway for Waiting for Godot after 35 years. Both stars expressed their reluctance to watch their past films, with Reeves only occasionally tuning in when they air during channel surfing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:31 IST
From 'Bill & Ted' to Beckett: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Broadway Reunion
Actor Keanu Reeves (Image source/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves, joined by his long-time collaborator Alex Winter, is gracing Broadway with their presence in a revival of 'Waiting for Godot.' The duo first made waves with 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' and now reunite 35 years later on stage.

In a candid conversation during a promotional event for the play, Reeves admitted he seldom revisits his filmography unless his movies appear while channel surfing. He humorously recounted recognizing past hits such as 'Point Break' and 'The Matrix' with casual acknowledgment but hasn't actively watched them in full.

Alex Winter, sharing the stage with Reeves, echoed a similar sentiment. The actor, known for his reluctance to watch his own works, recounted making an exception for his latest film, wanting to gauge audience reactions. The pair portray the iconic characters Estragon and Vladimir in the play, exploring timeless existential themes.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025