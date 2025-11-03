From 'Bill & Ted' to Beckett: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Broadway Reunion

Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves, joined by his long-time collaborator Alex Winter, is gracing Broadway with their presence in a revival of 'Waiting for Godot.' The duo first made waves with 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' and now reunite 35 years later on stage.

In a candid conversation during a promotional event for the play, Reeves admitted he seldom revisits his filmography unless his movies appear while channel surfing. He humorously recounted recognizing past hits such as 'Point Break' and 'The Matrix' with casual acknowledgment but hasn't actively watched them in full.

Alex Winter, sharing the stage with Reeves, echoed a similar sentiment. The actor, known for his reluctance to watch his own works, recounted making an exception for his latest film, wanting to gauge audience reactions. The pair portray the iconic characters Estragon and Vladimir in the play, exploring timeless existential themes.