Cosmic Romance: Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell's Epic Journey in 'That Time We Met'

Actors Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell are leading the cast in 'That Time We Met,' a cosmic romantic comedy that promises to captivate audiences. Directed by Nick Lieberman, the film delves into the chaotic aftermath of a first date, where a couple learns their unborn child is destined to save the world.

This 'cosmic rom-com,' as described by sources, blends romance, comedy, and science fiction. The unique premise offers an engaging narrative with cosmic stakes, written by Mitchell Winkie. The production is backed by big names such as Matt Jackson, Joanne Lee, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, and others, ensuring high-quality cinematic experience.

WME Independent is tasked with global sales, aiming to bring this intriguing story to buyers at the American Film Market in Los Angeles. With Davidson's comedic prowess and Purnell's critically acclaimed performances, 'That Time We Met' is anticipated to be a standout feature at the event.

