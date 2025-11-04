Hollywood Legacy: The Life and Times of Diane Ladd

Diane Ladd, an acclaimed American actress and a three-time Academy Award nominee, has died at 89. Known for her roles in 'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore,' 'Wild at Heart,' and 'Rambling Rose,' Ladd passed away at her California home, as confirmed by her daughter, Laura Dern.

Ladd's career, which began on stage in the 1950s, showcased her ability to portray strong, intelligent women. Over seven decades, she graced the screen in numerous films, sharing the spotlight with her daughter Laura in many projects, including the Oscar-nominated 'Rambling Rose.'

A prolific artist both on and off screen, Ladd co-authored a memoir with Dern and contributed to the film industry as a writer and director. Her contributions to art and culture make her a revered figure whose impact will be deeply missed.