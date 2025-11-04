Historic Roman Tower Renovation Turns Tragic as Rescue Efforts Unfold

Late Monday, firefighters successfully rescued a worker trapped beneath the rubble of a partially collapsed medieval tower in the center of Italy's capital, Rome.

The challenging operation was broadcast on local television, showing rescuers using a telescopic aerial ladder to bring the man to safety. Although his condition wasn't immediately clear, he was conscious, according to Adriano De Acutis, Rome's chief firefighter.

Structural concerns make the rescue effort delicate; authorities previously ensured the tower's stability before beginning its expensive restoration aimed at preserving this historic site.