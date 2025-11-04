Left Menu

Historic Roman Tower Renovation Turns Tragic as Rescue Efforts Unfold

A worker trapped under rubble in a medieval Roman tower was rescued by firefighters in a complex operation. The tower, under renovation, partially collapsed, prompting delicate rescue efforts involving cranes and drones. Officials confirmed structural stability before the incident, which led to another worker in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Italy

Late Monday, firefighters successfully rescued a worker trapped beneath the rubble of a partially collapsed medieval tower in the center of Italy's capital, Rome.

The challenging operation was broadcast on local television, showing rescuers using a telescopic aerial ladder to bring the man to safety. Although his condition wasn't immediately clear, he was conscious, according to Adriano De Acutis, Rome's chief firefighter.

Structural concerns make the rescue effort delicate; authorities previously ensured the tower's stability before beginning its expensive restoration aimed at preserving this historic site.

