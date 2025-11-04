Jonathan Bailey Crowned People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive

English actor Jonathan Bailey, known for his captivating performances, has been awarded the title of 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine. Bailey joins the ranks of past winners such as Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney, marking a significant moment in his flourishing career.

Bailey expressed his delight and disbelief at receiving the accolade, humorously revealing he had only shared the news with his dog, Benson. His achievement was publicly disclosed on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' highlighting his contributions to film and entertainment.

Bailey is set to return to the big screen in 'Wicked: For Good,' reprising his role as Prince Fiyero. His recent work includes a performance in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth,' further cementing his status as a prominent figure in the industry. Celebrities like Blake Shelton and Idris Elba have also held the coveted title.

