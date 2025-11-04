Left Menu

FX's 'Snowfall' Spinoff Delves into West Coast Rap Era

FX is set to release a spinoff of its crime series 'Snowfall,' focusing on characters Leon and Wanda. Set in 1990s Los Angeles, the story explores the rise of West Coast rap amidst gang wars and music industry exploitation. Isaiah John and Gail Bean star in the series, led by Malcolm Spellman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:15 IST
FX's 'Snowfall' Spinoff Delves into West Coast Rap Era
  • Country:
  • United States

FX has announced the development of a spinoff from its acclaimed crime drama series 'Snowfall.' The new project will spotlight secondary characters Leon and Wanda, portrayed by Isaiah John and Gail Bean, as it explores pivotal musical and cultural shifts in 1990s Los Angeles.

The narrative will dive into the intersection of hip hop culture and the burgeoning music industry, against a backdrop of gang tensions in the West Coast. The production team, including series creator Dave Andron and director Thomas Schlamme, returns to capture this transformative era under the direction of Malcolm Spellman.

FX President, Nick Grad, emphasized the talent involved, stating that working with Spellman, known for 'Hip Hop Uncovered,' ensures an authentic portrayal of this influential period. Actors Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie Sims III join the cast, promising a dynamic portrayal of a critical time in music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025