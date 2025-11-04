Royal Secrets: The Scandalous Fall of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

In a gripping narrative, Andrew Lownie's 'Entitled' tackles the infamous saga of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, exposing their lives intertwined with scandal and royalty. The biography arrives as Andrew faces mounting repercussions for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein and dubious financial dealings.

As King Charles decisively stripped Andrew of his royal titles, Andrew's missteps and Ferguson's extravagant lifestyle have raised alarms. Lownie meticulously sheds light on their connections, suggesting the monarchy's image suffers further damage amidst these revelations.

Despite the monarchy's recent actions, Lownie's account suggests lingering doubts about its resilience in the face of continuing scandals. Exiled to Sandringham, Andrew now faces an uncertain future, potentially in luxurious exile abroad, as the monarchy grapples with preserving its legacy.

