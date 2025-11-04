Left Menu

Royal Secrets: The Scandalous Fall of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Andrew Lownie's book, 'Entitled,' unveils the fall of Prince Andrew, facing repercussions for his connections with Jeffrey Epstein and corruption allegations. King Charles stripped Andrew's titles, while Sarah Ferguson's excessive spending and questionable dealings are highlighted. The monarchy's resilience is questioned amid these unfolding revelations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:32 IST
Royal Secrets: The Scandalous Fall of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping narrative, Andrew Lownie's 'Entitled' tackles the infamous saga of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, exposing their lives intertwined with scandal and royalty. The biography arrives as Andrew faces mounting repercussions for his ties with Jeffrey Epstein and dubious financial dealings.

As King Charles decisively stripped Andrew of his royal titles, Andrew's missteps and Ferguson's extravagant lifestyle have raised alarms. Lownie meticulously sheds light on their connections, suggesting the monarchy's image suffers further damage amidst these revelations.

Despite the monarchy's recent actions, Lownie's account suggests lingering doubts about its resilience in the face of continuing scandals. Exiled to Sandringham, Andrew now faces an uncertain future, potentially in luxurious exile abroad, as the monarchy grapples with preserving its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025