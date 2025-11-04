Kerala Film Awards Stir: Child Actors and Films Ignored

A furor has ensued following the Kerala State Film Awards jury's controversial decision to deny recognition to child actors and children's films. The move has drawn sharp criticism from accomplished child actress Devananda and filmmaker Vinesh Viswanath, who have become vocal about their disapproval.

Devananda, known for her role in 'Malikappuram,' took to social media to express her discontent, alluding to missed opportunities for young talents who delivered outstanding performances in films like 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan,' 'Gu,' 'ARM,' and 'Phoenix.' Her sentiments were echoed by Viswanath, who voiced his displeasure in a Facebook post.

Despite these objections, State Cultural Affairs and Cinema Minister Saji Cheriyan defended the jury's decision, citing a lack of creativity in the submissions. Minister Cheriyan assured future changes and highlighted the need for more child-inclusive films, promising awards for children next year. Discussions with industry stakeholders are anticipated to address these challenges.