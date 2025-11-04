Left Menu

Kerala Film Awards Stir: Child Actors and Films Ignored

A dispute has arisen over the Kerala State Film Awards' choice to exclude child actors and films from recognition. Child actress Devananda and filmmaker Vinesh Viswanath criticized the decision, highlighting the importance of encouraging young talent. Despite denials from Minister Saji Cheriyan, the film community calls for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:00 IST
Kerala Film Awards Stir: Child Actors and Films Ignored
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A furor has ensued following the Kerala State Film Awards jury's controversial decision to deny recognition to child actors and children's films. The move has drawn sharp criticism from accomplished child actress Devananda and filmmaker Vinesh Viswanath, who have become vocal about their disapproval.

Devananda, known for her role in 'Malikappuram,' took to social media to express her discontent, alluding to missed opportunities for young talents who delivered outstanding performances in films like 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan,' 'Gu,' 'ARM,' and 'Phoenix.' Her sentiments were echoed by Viswanath, who voiced his displeasure in a Facebook post.

Despite these objections, State Cultural Affairs and Cinema Minister Saji Cheriyan defended the jury's decision, citing a lack of creativity in the submissions. Minister Cheriyan assured future changes and highlighted the need for more child-inclusive films, promising awards for children next year. Discussions with industry stakeholders are anticipated to address these challenges.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025