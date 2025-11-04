Celina Jaitly's Relief as Delhi HC Intervenes in Her Brother's Detention Case

Actor Celina Jaitly has extended heartfelt thanks to the Delhi High Court following its intervention in the case concerning her brother, Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since 2024. Jaitly voiced concerns to ANI about the increasing vulnerability of Indian soldiers abroad.

Describing the past year as a 'nightmare,' Celina acknowledged the court's judgment as a significant step forward. 'As India expands its global presence, our soldiers become frequent targets overseas. This judgment is pivotal in potentially securing his return.' She extended her gratitude to her lawyer, Raghav, and his team.

The Delhi High Court responded to her plea by issuing a notice to the Central government, requesting a status report within four weeks. The court mandated the appointment of a nodal officer to monitor and report on Major Jaitly's situation, with the case set for further hearing on December 4. Advocate Raghav Kacker highlighted the importance of these actions in enhancing bilateral relations between India and the UAE. (ANI)

