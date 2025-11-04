Left Menu

Celina Jaitly's Relief as Delhi HC Intervenes in Her Brother's Detention Case

Actor Celina Jaitly expressed profound gratitude after the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to address her brother's detention in the UAE. The court's actions highlight the ongoing concerns about Indian soldiers facing challenges abroad and the need for urgent legal and medical interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:48 IST
Actor Celina Jaitly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Celina Jaitly has extended heartfelt thanks to the Delhi High Court following its intervention in the case concerning her brother, Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since 2024. Jaitly voiced concerns to ANI about the increasing vulnerability of Indian soldiers abroad.

Describing the past year as a 'nightmare,' Celina acknowledged the court's judgment as a significant step forward. 'As India expands its global presence, our soldiers become frequent targets overseas. This judgment is pivotal in potentially securing his return.' She extended her gratitude to her lawyer, Raghav, and his team.

The Delhi High Court responded to her plea by issuing a notice to the Central government, requesting a status report within four weeks. The court mandated the appointment of a nodal officer to monitor and report on Major Jaitly's situation, with the case set for further hearing on December 4. Advocate Raghav Kacker highlighted the importance of these actions in enhancing bilateral relations between India and the UAE. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

