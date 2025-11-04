Left Menu

Gulf Air Holidays Co-Sponsors Asian Travel Expo 2025

The Asian Travel Expo 2025, co-sponsored by Gulf Air Holidays, will be held in Bahrain in December 2025. This event aims to strengthen Bahrain's status as a leading travel hub and foster global tourism partnerships. It will feature participants from over 25 countries and focus on innovation in travel.

Gulf Air Holidays has been announced as a Co-Sponsor of the Asian Travel Expo 2025, set to kick off in Bahrain this December. The partnership aims to bolster Bahrain's growing reputation as a world-class travel destination and enhance its presence on the international stage.

Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the importance of Gulf Air Holidays' involvement, underscoring the Expo's global recognition as a leading platform for travel innovation. The event aims to facilitate cross-border tourism, investment, and cultural exchanges among participants from over 25 countries.

Visitors to the Expo can find Gulf Air Holidays at Booth No. C2, where they can explore exceptional holiday experiences and strategic partnership opportunities. Organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, this international showcase underscores Bahrain's central role in advancing travel and tourism excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

