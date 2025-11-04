Gulf Air Holidays Co-Sponsors Asian Travel Expo 2025

Gulf Air Holidays has been announced as a Co-Sponsor of the Asian Travel Expo 2025, set to kick off in Bahrain this December. The partnership aims to bolster Bahrain's growing reputation as a world-class travel destination and enhance its presence on the international stage.

Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the importance of Gulf Air Holidays' involvement, underscoring the Expo's global recognition as a leading platform for travel innovation. The event aims to facilitate cross-border tourism, investment, and cultural exchanges among participants from over 25 countries.

Visitors to the Expo can find Gulf Air Holidays at Booth No. C2, where they can explore exceptional holiday experiences and strategic partnership opportunities. Organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, this international showcase underscores Bahrain's central role in advancing travel and tourism excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)