Lost Treasure: Discovery of 103 Ancient Gold Coins in Chola-Era Temple

Over 100 ancient gold coins were discovered during a temple renovation near the Javvadu hills. Unearthed from a mud pot, the coins may date back to Chola King Rajaraja Cholan III. Authorities, including police and heritage departments, are investigating the historical significance of the coins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable discovery was made during a temple renovation near the Javvadu hills, as over 100 ancient gold coins were unearthed. According to the police, these 103 antique coins were discovered on November 3, during restoration work at the Sivan temple in Kovilur.

The mud pot containing the coins was found while construction was ongoing. A senior official from the Polur Police Station confirmed the discovery to PTI and noted that the temple dates back several centuries, believed to have been built during the reign of Chola King Rajaraja Cholan III.

The Revenue Department and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department were alerted to the find and are now tasked with tracing the history of these golden relics. No criminal investigation has been launched, as the focus is on heritage rather than legal implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

